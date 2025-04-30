"Those who have been trained". Defense Ministry explains request to the Ministry of Health to disarm medics

The request of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Health concerns only a limited number of medics trained in military specialties and critically needed to man the units of the Armed Forces Medical Forces, in particular the Land Forces. This was reported by in the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to the Defense Ministry, these are the positions of:

→ sanitary instructors (nurses and brothers); → paramedics; → officers with training in medical care (family doctor) and some other specialties, who are planned to be recruited for military service under a contract for a period of one year.

"The reason for this request is a systemic shortage of medical personnel in medical units. After the entry into force of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 36 of January 14, 2025, which provides for 100% reservation of medical personnel, there is a threat to the provision of medical support to servicemen due to the lack of qualified medical personnel," the Ministry explained.

The decision to unbook will apply only to those doctors whom the Ministry of Health will determine together with the regional health departments. These will be specialists needed to strengthen the medical units of the Armed Forces. They will be able to sign a contract for a year and work in units where there is a need for personnel..

According to Ukrainian law, doctors who sign a contract will serve for one year during martial law. If they do not want to continue serving after that time, they are dismissed at the end of the contract.

The Defense Ministry clarifies that this is not a massive disarmament, but targeted assistance to medical units that save the lives of the military.