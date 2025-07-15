The 18th package of sanctions may be adopted in the coming days. Fico was persuaded with "compromises

According to Kalas, the 18th package of sanctions against Russia may be adopted as early as today or tomorrow.

Kaja Kallas (Photo: EPA)

The EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is expected in the near future. According to her, this required finding compromises with all countries, including the Slovak Prime Minister. By Robert Fico. She announced this at the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels, answering a question from a correspondent. LIGA.net.

"You see, this is the European Union – 27 democracies. This means a lot of negotiations all the time, and just as many compromises. Therefore, sometimes it's difficult, but ultimately, we will reach a common decision," said Kalas.

On the eve of Fico stated / declared / said, that the European Commission offered his country "guarantees" regarding the abandonment of Russian gas in exchange for voting in favor of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Regarding the timing of the adoption of the 18th package, Kallas noted that it could happen today or tomorrow.

"There are still some things to take care of," she replied.