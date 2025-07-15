The 18th package of sanctions may be adopted in the coming days. Fico was persuaded with "compromises
The EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is expected in the near future. According to her, this required finding compromises with all countries, including the Slovak Prime Minister. By Robert Fico. She announced this at the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels, answering a question from a correspondent. LIGA.net.
"You see, this is the European Union – 27 democracies. This means a lot of negotiations all the time, and just as many compromises. Therefore, sometimes it's difficult, but ultimately, we will reach a common decision," said Kalas.
On the eve of Fico stated / declared / said, that the European Commission offered his country "guarantees" regarding the abandonment of Russian gas in exchange for voting in favor of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.
Regarding the timing of the adoption of the 18th package, Kallas noted that it could happen today or tomorrow.
"There are still some things to take care of," she replied.
- The Slovak government, led by Fico, repeatedly warned that it would not support the prepared package of sanctions. until it receives sufficient guarantees from the European Commission regarding the RePowerEU initiative, which envisages a complete abandonment of Russian gas by 2028.
- On June 18, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary and Slovakia have blocked the 18th package of sanctions. against Russia. He also stressed that his country is no longer willing to help Ukraine with either money or weapons.
- July 10th, Merz publicly urged / publicly called for / publicly appealed to Fico wants to unblock the 18th package of sanctions. According to him, only Slovakia continues to block it.
