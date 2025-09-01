The chances of peace in Ukraine are now worse than they were before the meeting in Alaska

Donald Trump and John Bolton (Photo: EPA)

The probability of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war is lower today than it was before the meeting of the US president. Donald Trump with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin in Anchorage. Such is the opinion... expressed former Trump national security advisor John Bolton in an interview with Sky News.

Bolton stated that Putin has completely avoided punishment for his aggression against Ukraine.

"Putin has literally gotten away with murder. Whatever he told Trump in Alaska, he's just ignoring it – escalating attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, not reducing Russia's military effort, not making any concessions," said the former US presidential advisor.

He believes that the chances of peace in Ukraine have therefore significantly decreased.

"I think the chances for peace in Ukraine are probably worse now than they were before the Alaska summit. I think everything is falling apart," Bolton said.

The former advisor added that, in his opinion, the US president was humiliated by the Russian dictator.

"I don't think he [Trump] realizes it, but Putin believes that the old magic is back, that his KGB training allows him to fool Trump again," Bolton said.