Former White House adviser on the meeting in Alaska: Trump didn't lose, but Putin clearly won

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that after the meeting in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has achieved a key goal of restoring relations, while the head of the United States Donald Trump received only the prospect of further conversations. This is the opinion of former counselor expressed on CNN.

According to him, the American president left the summit without any concrete achievements, except for an agreement on possible future meetings.

Instead, Putin, in his opinion, "has come a long way toward restoring relations, which has always been his key goal."

"Trump did not lose, but Putin clearly won," Bolton said.

According to the former adviser, Putin avoided new sanctions, did not receive any demands for a ceasefire, and the next meeting was not scheduled.

"Before this press conference (President Volodymyr) Zelensky they didn't say any of that. This is far from over, but I would say that Putin has achieved most of what he wanted. Trump has achieved very little," Bolton said.