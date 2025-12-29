The Chief of Staff announced a threefold increase in cash collateral under new contracts

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

The salaries of Ukrainian contract soldiers will be increased several times. This was stated in an interview with 24 channels said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Chief of Staff was told that contract soldiers aged 18 to 24 are paid millions of hryvnias for their service in the army. This is not provided for military personnel of other categories.

Syrsky emphasized that the Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, the government and under the personal control of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy developed a new contractual system.

According to the law, a serviceman who signs a contract with very flexible terms will receive "decent financial support."

"It [cash support] is at least three times higher than the current level. At the same time, additional payments, bonuses, and allowances will be maintained," Syrsky said.

He emphasized that "we have been working on this contract for a long time, and it is already somewhere in the pipeline."