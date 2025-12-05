The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on new contracts with a service period and payments – details

The Defense Minister expects the new contract system to be launched in the first quarter of 2026

On Friday, December 5, the government approved and is sending to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law introducing new contracts for military personnel. About this reported defense minister Denis Shmyhal.

According to him, the new contracts guarantee clear terms of service and increased payments. The draft law was developed by the Defense Ministry on behalf of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Shmyhal disclosed the details of the new contracts:

→ The contract is offered for soldiers, sergeants and officers of all security and defense forces – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and others;

→ Contracts last from one to five years. Deferral from mobilization for 12 months after the end of the contract, provided that it is concluded for 2-5 years;

→ annual financial bonuses and additional monthly remuneration for participation in combat operations;

→ citizens in the reserve and reservists, and mobilized military personnel will be able to sign new contracts. Soldiers who are already serving under a contract will be able to renew it on new terms.

The Defense Minister expects the draft law to be adopted by MPs as soon as possible. He expects the system of new contracts to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

