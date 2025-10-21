The Contract 18-24 program was extended to all combat units of the Defense Forces

Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 will be able to choose any team to sign a contract with

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: Facebook account of the deputy head of the OP)

It has been decided to expand the Contract 18-24 program to all combat units of the Defense Forces. This was reported to by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

According to him, the government continues to expand the "Contract 18-24".

Initially, only a few brigades could be selected, but later the experiment was expanded, and now it has been decided to include all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the program.

"Now anyone who wants to defend Ukraine at this age can choose any brigade," Palisa added.

He emphasized that all brigades will be able to recruit motivated young people.

The "18-24 Contract" is a project launched by the Ministry of Defense on February 11, 2025, for men of non-conscription age. According to it, Ukrainians aged 18-24 can sign a contract and receive special conditions (more details here).

This project appeared against the backdrop of the Ukrainian authorities' refusal to lower the age of mobilization.

On June 30, it became known that participants in the Contract 18-24 project would be granted a 12-month postponement after service.