The Contract 18-24 program was extended to all combat units of the Defense Forces
Pavlo Palisa (Photo: Facebook account of the deputy head of the OP)

It has been decided to expand the Contract 18-24 program to all combat units of the Defense Forces. This was reported to by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

According to him, the government continues to expand the "Contract 18-24".

Initially, only a few brigades could be selected, but later the experiment was expanded, and now it has been decided to include all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the program.

"Now anyone who wants to defend Ukraine at this age can choose any brigade," Palisa added.

He emphasized that all brigades will be able to recruit motivated young people.

Read also
The Ministry of Defense is preparing more bonuses for contractors aged 18-24