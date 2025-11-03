Zelenskyy announced new contracts for the Armed Forces

The president announced the preparation of contracts for the service for several years

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Defense Ministry is developing new contracts for military personnel, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces during the briefing.

According to him, the new contracts will be for one, two, three and five years of service.

Details on this are promised to be announced later.

"There are good signals about raising salaries for military personnel," the head of state also said.

To answer a clarifying question LIGA.net asked whether this increase would apply to those citizens who sign a contract with the AFU now and those who are already serving in the Armed Forces, the president replied that it was an effort to keep people in the army after the ceasefire or the end of the war.

Regarding the increase in salaries for current servicemen, Zelenskyy noted that the budget for 2026 is UAH 2.8 trillion, and "we would like to give the military the maximum."