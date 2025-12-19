The Czech Republic confirms that the ammunition initiative for Ukraine will continue

The new defence minister called support for Ukraine self-evident, but mentioned effective management of the ammunition initiative

Bohdana air defense system (Illustrative photo: Mark Claus Rassmussen / EPA)

The Czech Republic will continue its initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery shells at the expense of its partners, the country's new defense minister Jaromír Zuna has confirmed. The official's words were reported by Czech media Novinky.cz.

"I don't question it, but we have to talk about effective management," the official said about the continuation of the initiative.

Zuna called Kyiv's support a matter of course.

"Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine has been attacked, and it is up to us to support it in the future," the official said.

On December 16, following a new meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukrainian defense minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the Czech initiative for 2026 has already funded the supply of 760,000 artillery shells.