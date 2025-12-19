The Czech Republic confirms that the ammunition initiative for Ukraine will continue
The Czech Republic will continue its initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery shells at the expense of its partners, the country's new defense minister Jaromír Zuna has confirmed. The official's words were reported by Czech media Novinky.cz.
"I don't question it, but we have to talk about effective management," the official said about the continuation of the initiative.
Zuna called Kyiv's support a matter of course.
"Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine has been attacked, and it is up to us to support it in the future," the official said.
On December 16, following a new meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukrainian defense minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the Czech initiative for 2026 has already funded the supply of 760,000 artillery shells.
- Earlier, before returning to the post of prime minister, Czech pro-Russian politician Babiš advocated that the missile initiative be organized by NATO. He stated that everything should be transparent and no one should profit from the war.
- In early December, the director of external relations of the Czech defense company CSG reported LIGA.net that Ukraine received 3.7 million rounds of ammunition within the framework of this initiative, which is worth EUR 4 billion to EUR 4.5 billion.
