The Economist learned which intelligence agencies pushed Israel to strike Iran

Israeli intelligence has found evidence that Iran is approaching the "point of no return" in developing nuclear weapons.

Israeli attack on Iran (Photo: ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH/EPA)

The Israeli intelligence report that informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to launch a military campaign against Iran contains two key points, The Economist reports , citing a source familiar with the document.

The first important point concerns Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which it has hidden from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The second is information about a planned meeting between Iranian nuclear scientists and the command of Iran's missile forces.

As the publication notes, a certain amount of information contained in the report is already known to the general public from reports by the IAEA and independent researchers.

It concerns the fact that after the official Iranian nuclear program was shut down in 2003, the country's scientists continued secret work on creating nuclear weapons and hid a certain amount of nuclear material with unclear enrichment status from the supervisory authority.

But the Israeli intelligence report also contains new data.

In particular, intelligence learned that the secret "Special Progress Group" of nuclear scientists, created about six years ago, significantly intensified its research late last year. A meeting between the scientists and the Iranian Air Force command was scheduled soon after.

Israeli intelligence believes that this meeting would be a "point of no return," as it would mark the beginning of the process of equipping conventional ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads.

The Economist notes that not all Western partners who were given the Israeli intelligence report agreed that Iran's development of nuclear weapons was inevitable. But the publication suggests that US President Donald Trump is being influenced by Israeli thinking.