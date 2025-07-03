The enemy is blackmailing the families of prisoners of war, demanding that they discredit Ukraine – Center for Counterintelligence and Security
Russia has launched a new information and psychological operation against Ukraine, blackmailing the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.
According to the center, there is a mass sending of messages and calls to the contacts of families of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Using blackmail, Russia demands that, in exchange for including their relatives on the exchange lists, they send out mass letters accusing Ukrainian government officials of allegedly refusing exchanges.
People are also being forced to send these letters to international organizations, government agencies in Ukraine and the United States – including the UN, the White House Administration, etc.
"The enemy is trying to use fabricated letters as 'evidence' in order to discredit Ukraine before the international community and destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the Center explained.
Ukrainians are urged not to respond to messages from suspicious contacts, not to provide personal information, and not to click on suspicious links.On June 9, the Center for Counter Propaganda warned about Russia's preparation of a large-scale information campaign against Ukraine and the West, which would include accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine of "atrocities" and "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory.