The expert answered whether large Ukrainian cities will have heating in winter: There will be no apocalypse

there will be no "apocalypse" with heating in the rear cities of Ukraine in the winter of 2025-2026. At the same time, heating itself may be limited, with a lower temperature. About this in the LIGA.net's video said Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center.

"Look, I'm a pretty big optimist, in the sense that there will be no apocalypse yet. There will not be an Alchevsk-2006 format in any large Ukrainian city (that year, a city in eastern Ukraine was left without heating in 20-degree temperatures due to an accident on a heating main – Ed.)", expert said.

According to him, Ukraine has enough diversification (variety) of heat sources to ensure that "even if some of them are damaged and unavailable, the city as a whole will not freeze."

"This also applies to Kyiv, where there are two large thermal power plants, but there are also 180 heat supply stations (so-called boiler houses in the people's language) distributed throughout Kyiv. This also applies to other large cities – they all have quite a few sources," Kharchenko explained.

He noted that, of course, all cities that are close to the Russian border or the front line are in "great danger." "Because there are KABs there, direct attacks are constant – it's more difficult there."

"But if we talk about [the situation] outside the frontline area, I think heating may be limited. That is, it may be that the temperature will be much lower than usual: 10, 12, 15 degrees – it could happen. But I'm sure there will be no apocalypse," the expert summarized.

