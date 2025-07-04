The General Staff has stated that many times more missile air defense is needed. Drones can help against the Shaheds

For success, it is necessary to echelon positions and train a large number of crews, the Unmanned Systems Forces noted

To ensure reliable defense, Ukraine needs "many times more" anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition for them, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed LIGA.net on June 21. For shooting down high-speed drones, an affordable alternative to anti-aircraft missile systems could be interceptor drones, Vitaliy "Bravo", head of the communications department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force, told us.

According to the General Staff, the supply of air defense systems and guided anti-aircraft missiles to them remains a problematic issue.