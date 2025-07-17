The Ministry of Defense reported 1,000 violations regarding food for the Armed Forces: It's less than 1%

Illustrative photo: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES

The State Logistics Operator (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense stated LIGA.net that violations with the supply of food to the Armed Forces constitute a minimal percentage of the total.

On the eve of the Logistics Forces Command reported that in the first six months of 2025, more than 1,000 violations of contracts for the supply of food for military units concluded by the State Defense Department were recorded. The military subsequently deleted their publication.

The agency replied LIGA.net that in the first six months of the year, 360 products worth 194.5 million kilograms (194,500 tons) were actually delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More than 1,000 acts of violations of contracts regarding the quality, completeness and timeliness of deliveries reported by the Logistics Forces are only 0.4% of the total number of invoices for the shipment of food or 2.8% of all food orders submitted by military units this year, the agency said.

In their deleted publication, the Logistics Forces noted: "These violations of the terms of state contracts have put, for example, the provision of dietary food to military personnel in medical institutions on the verge of failure, and all reported attempts to supply the Armed Forces with low-quality food are one of the main factors in the decline in the morale of the personnel."

The command added that the leadership of the Armed Forces regularly addressed these issues to the the then Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov. The military pointed out that the DOT has sufficient capabilities to encourage suppliers to fulfill the terms of contracts in good faith: "Up to the revision of their terms in terms of increasing penalties."

The agency replied LIGA.net that it is in "constant working communication with the Logistics Forces Command to promptly resolve logistical issues and coordinate all key decisions within his authority."

"To strengthen control over suppliers' compliance with contractual obligations, the DOT has introduced in the DOT-Chain system the functionality of automatic acts of complaint. This allows military units to promptly record any cases of supply disruption. For example, under the terms of existing contracts, in case of a complaint from the military about the quality of the product during acceptance, the supplier is obliged to replace the product within 24 hours," the agency said.

The DOT stated that additional precautions have been taken: scheduled and unscheduled inspections of suppliers, mechanisms to prevent counterfeit or low-quality products.

"Together with the institutions of the Food Safety Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the DOT conducts laboratory tests of product samples – the results are regularly reported in open sources. The current contracts provide for a mechanism of quality control of 37 items before they reach military units. In particular, these are canned and dairy products," the Agency added.

In a now-deleted publication, the Logistics Forces pointed out that delays in dealing with supply problems could lead to "an increase in the level of discontent among personnel, social tension in society as a whole due to the inadequate level of food supply for the defenders of the state."