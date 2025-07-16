Food for the Armed Forces: the army reported more than 1000 violations of contracts by suppliers of the Defense Ministry

The command regularly appealed to Minister Umerov about problems with food, the Logistics Forces noted

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In the first six months of 2025, more than 1,000 violations of contracts for the supply of products for military units concluded by the State Logistics Operator (DOT) of the Ministry of Defense were recorded. About this stated command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, in these six months, more than 1,000 reports were drawn up on violations of state contracts concluded by the DOT by enterprises.

Among the most common violations, the Logistics Forces name:

→ unfair attempts to supply goods without appropriate quality certificates, in violation of the applicable rules for labeling or applying labels to goods;

→ Numerous cases of non-delivery of certain product groups, non-compliance with the delivery dates stipulated in the contracts;

→ systematic attempts to supply counterfeit butter and cheese.

"These violations of the terms of state contracts have put the provision of dietary food in medical institutions on the verge of failure, and all the reported attempts to supply the Armed Forces with low-quality food are one of the main factors in the decline in the morale of the personnel," the command emphasized.

The Logistics Forces said that because of this situation, they began to work proactively, and military units are creating transitional stocks of basic food items for up to 14 days.

The military also noted that the leadership of the Armed Forces regularly addresses these issues to the current acting minister, Rustem Umerov.

According to the Logistics Forces, the DOT has sufficient capabilities to encourage suppliers to fulfill the terms of their contracts in good faith: "Up to revising their terms in terms of increasing penalties."

The military added that delaying the solution of these problems could lead to "an increase in the level of discontent among the personnel, social tension in society as a whole due to the inadequate level of food supply for the defenders of the state."

LIGA.net asked the Ministry of Defense to comment on this data. So far, there has been no response.