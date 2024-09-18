'The most important thing now is the determination to implement it': Zelenskyy on Victory Plan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

The Victory Plan is now fully prepared – all its points, key emphases, and necessary appendices with details have been identified, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his video address.

The President noted that the most important thing now is the determination to implement this plan.

"There is, and can be, no alternative to peace, no freezing of the war, or any other manipulations that will simply shift Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and long-term security for Ukraine, and, therefore, for all of Europe," Zeleskyy said.

Earlier, he reported his intention to present his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as to two candidates for this position – Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

On September 16, the Ukrainian leader stated that more than 90% of the plan had been finalized, and on the 17th, he reported on a meeting discussing the military aspects of the plan – preparing the content for the corresponding aid package.

The same day, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the U.S. representatives had already seen Zelenskyy's peace plan and they believed that his strategy and plan could work. The official handover of the plan has not yet been announced; it is expected to be shown to the American side during participation in the UN General Assembly in New York. Zelenskyy's speech there is expected on September 25.