Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: Over 90% has already been written out

Next week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the plan to the allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

The preparation of the Ukrainian Victory Plan continues, with over 90% now completed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening video address.

"The real substance of all the points – military, political, diplomatic, and economic. Key people from each sector are involved. The necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined. The steps designed to give us the strongest possible position to bring about peace – a real, just peace," Zelenskyy stated.

He added that for each step, there is a clear list of points detailing what is needed and what will work to strengthen Ukraine's position.

"There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% has already been written out. Together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values international law," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that he will present the Victory Plan to allies next week.

