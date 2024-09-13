Zelenskyy: Only Belarus was noticed for shooting down Russian 'Shaheds'

President also considers it "humiliating" for the democratic world to intercept missiles in the Middle East but not over Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

It is "truly humiliating for the strong democratic world" that there is still no decision on shooting down Russian drones over Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the opening of the 20th Yalta European Strategy meeting.

"So far, only Belarus was noticed for shooting down Russian "Shaheds." I couldn’t imagine it would be that way... I think this is truly humiliating for the strong democratic world," the President said.

Zelenskyy also finds it humiliating for the democratic world to intercept missiles in the Middle East but not over Ukraine, especially as reports suggest that Russia has obtained ballistic missiles from Iran.

"If the allies are jointly shooting down missiles and drones in the skies over the Middle East, why is there still no similar decision to jointly shoot down Russian missiles and Iranian "Shaheds" over Ukraine? And this isn’t being done even when missiles and drones are heading towards the territory of our neighbors," he said.

