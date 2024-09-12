Zelenskyy calls China-Brazil 'peace plan' destructive

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the initiative of China and Brazil a political statement that was not discussed with Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the initiative of Brazil and China to resolve the war in Ukraine, calling it destructive.

In an interview with Brazilian channel Metrópoles, Zelenskyy recalled his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressing hope that Lula understood his position.

"I was very upfront with him. What I was looking for was an understanding from his experience of what's really happening, not just a push for political compromise," he said.

The Ukrainian leader rejected the proposal to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"He [Putin] must take steps, show that he wants the war to end. You can't just say that we have to make steps towards each other. What do you mean, "towards each other"? He came in, killed people, seized territory, and now Lula [Brazilian President] says let's let them talk," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that if Lula supported Ukraine, he could help stop the war, given Brazil's significant global influence.

"We're at war with Russia. You either support the war or you don't. If you don't, then help us stop Russia. What compromise? Just give up our land, forget they're killing our people? What's the compromise? These are simply unacceptable things. Forget the killings, forget everything. That's why I think it's destructive," the President said.

Zelenskyy also called the China-Brazil proposal destructive.

"It's just a political statement. I told Lula, and we told the Chinese side, let's sit down, let's talk. You're not our enemies, and we're not yours. Why have you suddenly decided to take Russia's side or to be somewhere in the middle? Why should you be somewhere in the middle? In the middle of what?" he said.

The President added that Brazil and China must stop the Russians and demonstrate that they are strong countries. At the same time, he asked how it was possible to propose something without asking the Ukrainian side's opinion.

"That is, you talked to Russia about an initiative, put forward this initiative, and say, 'let's have this initiative.' It is definitely not about justice, it is not about values, it is definitely not about respect for Ukraine, it is definitely not about respect for the territorial integrity that both China and Brazil talk about so much," Zelenskyy emphasized.

