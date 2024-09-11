Zelenskyy on possible Scholz's peace plan: Not sure such a plan exists
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's possible peace plan, said he was not sure that such a plan existed, expressing this opinion at a briefing after the fourth summit of the International Crimea Platform.
The President said he knew nothing about Scholz's peace plan.
"There can be no plans about us without Ukraine. And I'm not sure such a plan exists," Zelenskyy said.
On September 9, the Italian publication La Repubblica, citing sources in the German parliament, reported that Scholz is allegedly preparing a peace plan that may include territorial concessions from Ukraine.
