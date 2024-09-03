South Africa leader backs China's 'peaceful initiatives'. In 2023, he brought his plan to Zelenskyy

The President of South Africa is in China on a state visit and plans to participate in the Summit of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation

Cyril Ramaphosa and Xi Jinping (Photo: Xinhua)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed support for the China-Brazil peace plan aimed at resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to a report by CCTV.

"South Africa supports the six-point consensus proposed by China and Brazil for resolving the conflict in Ukraine," Ramaphosa said after meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Ramaphosa highlighted the high level of political trust between China and South Africa, noting that the two countries share a "deep traditional friendship" and that their positions and goals align on many issues.

The South African president is currently on a state visit to China and plans to attend the China-Africa Cooperation Forum Summit in Beijing from September 4 to 6.

REFERENCE In 2023, Ramaphosa presented a 10-point peace plan in Kyiv, which included provisions such as: Resolving the conflict through diplomatic negotiations;

De-escalation of the conflict by both sides;

Respect for the sovereignty of countries in accordance with the UN Charter;

Security guarantees for all countries;

Ensuring the export of grain and fertilizers;

Humanitarian aid for those affected by the war;

Exchange of prisoners, including the return of children;

Post-war reconstruction and assistance to those affected;

Greater engagement with African countries for peace initiatives.

China declined to attend the first Global Peace Summit. On June 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing supports efforts for a peaceful resolution of the war but will not attend the Peace Summit without Russia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reported that their peace plan has been supported by 26 countries, while the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of participating in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

On August 2, China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui announced that the new China-Brazil peace plan has been endorsed by 110 countries worldwide.