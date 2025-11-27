The owner's photo will appear on the military document in Reserve+ – details

The Ministry of Defense has announced that a new update to Reserve+ will make identity verification more transparent and document verification faster

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The state application Reserve+ for conscripts and persons liable for military service will show a photo of the document holder. About this reported Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry announced an update to the design and features of the Reserve+: "Soon, the electronic military registration document will contain the owner's photo."

According to the Ministry of Defense, this will make it more transparent to confirm a person's identity and speed up the verification of documents.

Ministry of Defense requested citizens to join the testing of such an innovation.