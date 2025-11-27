The owner's photo will appear on the military document in Reserve+ – details
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
The state application Reserve+ for conscripts and persons liable for military service will show a photo of the document holder. About this reported Ministry of Defense.
The Ministry announced an update to the design and features of the Reserve+: "Soon, the electronic military registration document will contain the owner's photo."
According to the Ministry of Defense, this will make it more transparent to confirm a person's identity and speed up the verification of documents.
Ministry of Defense requested citizens to join the testing of such an innovation.
- On November 1, a new procedure for issuing and extending deferments from mobilization came into effect. On the very first day, more than 720,000 temporary exemptions from service were automatically extended (more about the changes read here).
