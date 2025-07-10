The President of the Czech Republic will present a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine in Rome

An international conference on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine has begun in Italy

Petr Pavel (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/ EPA)

Czech President Petr Pavel will present a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction at the International Conference on Reconstruction, which has started in Rome. This was announced... reports Euractiv.

The plan focuses on stabilizing and modernizing the Ukrainian economy, attracting investment, facilitating the return of refugees, and accelerating Ukraine's path to joining the European Union.

The Czech initiative is intended to help international partners coordinate their contributions to achieve maximum impact.

The fourth conference on reconstruction will take place in Rome on July 10-11.

The event will bring together representatives of governments from many countries, international organizations, financial institutions, regional and local authorities, civil society, and potential investors for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Czech Republic is already implementing several projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine, particularly in energy, water resource management, healthcare, and the restoration of critical infrastructure.