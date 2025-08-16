If Putin was serious about peace talks, he would not have bombed Ukraine all day, Lipavsky said

Jan Lipawski (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

The problem is Russian imperialism, not Ukraine's desire to live freely, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said. In this way, he responded to the US-Russian summit on August 15.

"Regarding the Alaska talks: I welcome the fact that President Trump is trying to stop the war, that he is constantly discussing this issue with European leaders, and that he will inform us in Europe about the results of today's talks. Including the President Zelenskyy", the head of Czech diplomacy wrote.

At the same time, he noted, the dictator Vladimir Putin repeated the same propaganda thesis about the "root causes of the conflict" that Russian state television spreads.

"The problem is Russian imperialism, not Ukraine's desire to live freely," the minister emphasized.

He also noted that in his references to "root causes," Putin wants to return the security architecture to 1997: "To the time when the Czech Republic was not yet a NATO member. It is in our interest to prevent such scenarios."

If the Russian dictator was serious about peace talks, he would not have been attacking Ukraine all day, the Czech Foreign Minister concluded.