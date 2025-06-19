The Rada supported the resignation of MP Oles Dovhyi

Now there are 398 deputies in the Ukrainian parliament

Oles Dovhyi (Photo: Facebook account of the politician)

At a meeting on Thursday, June 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of MP Oles Dovhyi. This was announced by MP from Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak and MP from European Solidarity Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"The Rada has prematurely terminated the powers of MP Oles Dovhyi," Honcharenko wrote.

Zheleznyak clarified that the decision was supported by 244 MPs. Five voted against.

"The parliament has a new anti-record number of deputies, 398," he added .

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak's Telegram channel

On Wednesday, June 18, Dovgyi said that had written a statement on the termination of his powers as an MP. He added that he does not plan to run for office or hold positions in state and local government.

In 2019, Dovhyi was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation as a non-partisan self-nominated candidate in the 102nd district in Kirovohrad region.