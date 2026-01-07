The regional administration stated that the blackouts in Lviv were legal. Sadovyi appealed to law enforcement

The regional administration says that medical facilities and Lvivelectrotrans did not go through the necessary procedure. Mayor insists on investigation and punishment of those responsible

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: International Summit of Cities and Regions)

The Lviv regional military administration (OVA) stated that the temporary power outages in some hospitals and all public electric transport in Lviv were legal. At the same time, the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi said that he had appealed to law enforcement about this. The participants of the conflict told about this for text LIGA.net about the scandal.

Andriy Hodyk, first deputy head of the Lviv OVA, which prepared the lists of critical infrastructure and submitted them to the Ministry of Energy, insists that the lists were submitted on time and there were no violations.

According to the official, the medical facilities where the power was cut off and Lvivelectrotrans simply do not have the status of critical infrastructure facilities under current law: to receive priority power supply, it was necessary to go through a special procedure, which the communities had known about for more than a year and a half.

Accordingly, those facilities that did not go through this procedure were included in the outage schedules, explains Hodyk.

"Some medical institutions in Lviv have the appropriate status and were not subject to the schedules. Others simply did not complete and submit the documents," he notes.

However, Sadovyi denies the EMB: "I don't know what lists they submitted there. I could not even imagine in my nightmare that they did not submit medical facilities as critical infrastructure."

In turn, Hodyk emphasizes that some facilities were simply returned to the schedules of hourly power outages: "No one turned them off permanently. They did not have the status of a critical infrastructure facility, and information about them was not included in the register."

The official added that everyone should undergo such a procedure, regardless of whether it is a hospital or Lvivelectrotrans, and that the latter's enterprises, for example, have not done so.

At the same time, the mayor of Lviv insists on investigating and punishing those responsible.

"I appealed to the police, talked to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, talked to the head of the prosecutor's office. For me, it is important that an investigation is conducted, that it is public and that such things never happen again," the mayor said.