The Russian army is larger today than it was at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine

Launch of an Iskander missile (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

The Russian army is larger today than at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and continues to build up its potential. This was stated... stated / said / announced U.S. Army General John Rafferty in an interview with Reuters.

According to the American military official, Russia is increasing the production of long-range missiles and air defense systems.

"The Russian army is larger today than it was when they started the war in Ukraine. And we know they will continue to invest in long-range missiles and modern air defense systems," the general said.

Rafferty stated that to deter Russia, NATO also needs to increase its stockpiles of weapons capable of destroying command posts, transport hubs, and missile launchers far behind the front line.