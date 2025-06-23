The SBU has opened thousands of criminal proceedings for treason and collaborationism

Suspicions have already been announced in most cases of aiding Russian armed aggression against Ukraine

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: OP)

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened almost 4,000 criminal proceedings for high treason and over 9,500 for collaboration and aiding an aggressor state. Suspicions have already been announced against the defendants in most of the cases. This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, during a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has launched:

- 3,890 criminal proceedings for treason, in which 3,470 suspects were announced. 1,048 people were convicted;

- 9,552 criminal proceedings on the facts of collaboration and aiding the aggressor state, in which 8,319 suspects were declared. 1,955 people were convicted;

- 662 proceedings regarding the transfer of data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy or the correction of shelling, in which 545 suspects were declared. 207 people were convicted;

- 304 proceedings regarding sabotage, in which 320 suspects were announced. 22 people were convicted;

- 765 proceedings regarding terrorist activities (articles "terrorist act", "financing of terrorism"), in which 836 suspects were announced. 425 people were convicted.