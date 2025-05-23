The State Border Service of Ukraine has no information about Russia hacking video cameras on the Ukrainian border

Demchenko says there is no information that the Russian GRU attacked internet-connected cameras at Ukrainian border posts

Andriy Demchenko (Photo: facebook.com/andriy.demchenko)

The State Border Service of Ukraine has not received any reports from border guards of neighboring countries about the hacking of video surveillance systems at the border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, reports Suspilne.

The State Border Service of Ukraine, which also has a video surveillance system at the border, has also not recorded any system breaches. This applies to both the green section of the border and the checkpoints.

"We have not received such information from border guards of neighboring countries that they would have any influence on their information systems, including those to which video surveillance systems are connected," Demchenko said.

The spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine noted that there is constant communication even at the level of border units of Ukraine with border units in neighboring countries.

"If we manage to get some confirmation from them that there really was some impact, then we will definitely share information in order to take this into account in our official activities regarding the protection of our information systems. If necessary, we can also provide all necessary assistance if it is offered to receive from neighboring countries," Demchenko said.