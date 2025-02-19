Theoretically, dozens of Typhoon fighter jets could be on standby in Ukraine for any Russian attacks, the outlet writes

Fighter jets (Illustrative photo by Toms Kalnins/EPA)

The United Kingdom is prepared to send Typhoon fighter jets to secure Ukraine's airspace and help maintain peace, The Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The report notes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently stated that Moscow would not agree to NATO troops being deployed in Ukraine as part of any peace agreement.

Lavrov questioned plans for a Europe-led peacekeeping force, saying, "The presence of troops from NATO countries, whether under a foreign flag, the European Union flag, or a national flag, is unacceptable."

A military official outside the UK said this was merely Russia's position after the "first round" of discussions.

British ministers have discussed ways to provide security guarantees without deploying a large number of ground troops, according to The Times' sources.

A UK government official said an "air policing" mission would make sense, although it would require a significant number of aircraft as well as air defense systems to protect them.

Theoretically, dozens of Typhoon fighter jets could be on standby in Ukraine for any Russian attacks. At the same time, a smaller peacekeeping force consisting of UK and other European troops would provide security on the ground.

One source said that cross-border attacks could be monitored using advanced technology rather than ground forces, though it remains unclear how this would prevent Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from violating any agreement.