The trial of the sailors suspected of damaging cables in the Baltic Sea has begun in Helsinki

The defendants did not plead guilty and called the incident a "routine maritime accident"

Eagle S detained (Photo: EPA)

The trial of the captain of an oil tanker and two of his assistants, accused of cutting five underwater power and telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea in December 2024, has begun in Helsinki. This was reported by... reportsReuters.

Prosecutors allege that the Cook Islands-registered tanker Eagle S deliberately dragged its 11,000-kilogram anchor across the seabed to sever the Estlink 2 power cable connecting Finland and Estonia, as well as four internet cables, while the vessel was sailing from a Russian port across the Gulf of Finland.

The tanker's captain, Davit Vadatchkoria, and his first and second mates pleaded not guilty, stating that the ship's anchor dropped due to technical malfunctions in the anchor winch.

"It was a normal maritime accident, not some kind of sabotage," second mate Captain Santosh Kumar Chuarasia told reporters during a break.

According to the defendant, the anchor fell due to bad weather and a mechanical malfunction.

State prosecutor Heidi Nummelä stated that although investigators found no evidence of tampering with the anchor fitting, the failure of all three available supports is at least a sign of gross negligence on the part of the crew.

The prosecution is demanding 2.5 years imprisonment for the defendants for serious crimes, including obstructing telecommunications.

The tanker Eagle S, flying the Cook Islands flag, is part of Russia's shadow fleet. Finnish police detained the vessel at the end of December 2024.