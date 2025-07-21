The UK will spend over $900 million on air defense for Ukraine by the end of the year
The UK government plans to spend at least £700 million (over $925 million) this year on air defense and artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said the country's defense minister John Healy.
According to him, ammunition worth 150 million pounds sterling (almost $200 million) of this amount has already been delivered to Ukraine in the last two months.
"As Putin has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, carrying out the most intense air raids since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the UK is joining the US and European countries in ramping up supplies of vital air defense equipment," Gilli said.
In May, the UK signed an agreement with Ukraine to provide additional military support worth £2.26 billion (approximately $3 billion), which will be repaid with the proceeds from seized Russian assets.
- Ukraine will receive from allies thousands of 35 mm caliber rounds for the Gepard anti-aircraft gun system. This was announced by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during the opening of the online meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format on July 21.
Comments (0)