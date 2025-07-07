The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russia over the use of chemical weapons

Special gas grenade RG-VO (Photo: Command of Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two Russian citizens and one Russian organization as part of a sanctions regime targeting the use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters.

The British government has frozen the assets and banned the travel of the head of Russia's radiological, chemical and biological protection forces, Alexey Rtishchev, and his deputy, Andrey Marchenko, for their role in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Also, the joint-stock company "Federal Scientific and Production Center "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" was sanctioned for supplying Russian military forces with grenades containing the toxic substance RG-Vo.

The grenades were used as a method of warfare against Ukraine, which is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.