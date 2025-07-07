The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russia over the use of chemical weapons
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two Russian citizens and one Russian organization as part of a sanctions regime targeting the use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters.
The British government has frozen the assets and banned the travel of the head of Russia's radiological, chemical and biological protection forces, Alexey Rtishchev, and his deputy, Andrey Marchenko, for their role in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Also, the joint-stock company "Federal Scientific and Production Center "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" was sanctioned for supplying Russian military forces with grenades containing the toxic substance RG-Vo.
The grenades were used as a method of warfare against Ukraine, which is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
- On May 20, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia for the first time for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
- The General Staff reported that in May alone, Russia used chemical weapons against Ukraine almost 900 times. Most often, the enemy drops poison grenades from drones.
- On July 4, it was reported that Dutch intelligence services had gathered evidence that Russia is widely using banned chemical weapons on the front lines in Ukraine, including the substance chloropicrin.