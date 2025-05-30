Russia used chemical weapons against Ukraine almost 900 times in May

Special gas grenade RG-VO (Photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces Command)

During May, Ukraine recorded 888 cases of Russian use of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Most often, the Russians use K-51 and RG-Vo tear gas grenades, which are dropped from drones.

It is noted that formally these substances are not chemical weapons and, according to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993, they are classified as "chemical means of riot control." However, the use of tear gas during hostilities is unacceptable in accordance with Article II, paragraph 5, of the Convention.

"The Russian command is clearly aware of the consequences of the use of such chemical substances, because the aggressor country is a member of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the General Staff emphasized.

In total, according to the General Staff, from February 15, 2023 to May 29, 2025, 9,167 cases of the use of dangerous chemicals by Russians were recorded.