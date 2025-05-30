Russia used chemical weapons against Ukraine almost 900 times in May
During May, Ukraine recorded 888 cases of Russian use of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Most often, the Russians use K-51 and RG-Vo tear gas grenades, which are dropped from drones.
It is noted that formally these substances are not chemical weapons and, according to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993, they are classified as "chemical means of riot control." However, the use of tear gas during hostilities is unacceptable in accordance with Article II, paragraph 5, of the Convention.
"The Russian command is clearly aware of the consequences of the use of such chemical substances, because the aggressor country is a member of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the General Staff emphasized.
In total, according to the General Staff, from February 15, 2023 to May 29, 2025, 9,167 cases of the use of dangerous chemicals by Russians were recorded.
- On April 14, the GUR reported that the Russians began to use poison gas ammunition more often at the front.
- On May 17, the military confirmed that the Russian Federation was attacking with "shaheeds" containing the substance "CS." This is a chemical compound used as tear gas.
- On May 20, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia for the first time for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.