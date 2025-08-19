Ukrainian Border Guard does not record mass returns of Ukrainians from the US

The state conducting the deportation is not always obliged to inform the other party, a spokesman for the Border Guard Service told LIGA.net

Photo: X / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced the deportation of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland, by publishing the relevant photos on his account on the social network X. Later, the Ukrainian border guard agency stated LIGA.net the data do not record a massive return of Ukrainians from the United States.

"Here are photos of the first moments of Ukrainian foreigners returning home after their expulsion from the United States," the publication says.

The US agency does not provide other details, including why these individuals were deported from the United States.

The photo shows the Ukrainian border and employees of the State Border Guard Service. LIGA.net asked the latter for a comment.

Photo: X / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

UPDATED. State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesman Andriy Demchenko said LIGA.net the agency has not recorded any massive returns of Ukrainians from the United States.

"Every country has the sovereign right to expel (return, expel or deport) foreign nationals who violate its migration laws or other offenses during their stay. This applies to Ukraine, European countries, the United States, and other countries of the world. At the same time, such foreigners can be escorted to their countries of origin and civilian origin, including during transit," the official said.

He emphasized that the country conducting the deportation is not always obliged to inform the authorized bodies of the state to which such people are expelled about the process.

"This applies, for example, to situations where persons are documented with national passports that allow them to cross state borders. If we talk about Ukrainian citizens who are expelled or deported by the migration authorities of other countries, they are issued entry permits to Ukraine on a general basis in terms of border control. We note that citizens of Ukraine may in no way be restricted in their constitutional right to return to Ukraine," said the SBGS spokesman.

He added that the exception to this is the extradition process, when a person is notified of the transfer in advance and is accompanied by law enforcement officers.

Demchenko noted that for these reasons, he could not provide statistics on how many Ukrainians were expelled and returned from other countries by migration authorities for offenses.

"They can be expelled for violating migration laws and other offenses during their stay in different countries. By the way, we also expel foreigners who are offenders from Ukraine," the official explained.