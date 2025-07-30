Trump may allow Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. until Russia's war is over

According to the President, work with Ukrainian refugees is underway

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/YURI GRIPAS)

Ukrainians seeking safe haven may be allowed to stay in the United States until the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on July 29, speaking to journalists at the White House, , according to Suspilne.

One of the journalists asked him if Trump would give such a permit. He replied in the affirmative.

"We will do that. We have many people who came from Ukraine, and we are working with them," he said .

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the administration is considering terminating the legal protection of Ukrainians in the United States under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

According to Forbes, as of June 2025, 187,000 Ukrainians arrived in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program.