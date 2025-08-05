The US initiates an investigation into the Obama administration's actions regarding Russia's interference in the elections

The investigation should determine whether Obama officials may have violated federal law during the 2016 election

Barack Obama (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi instructs the Department of Justice to launch a grand jury investigation into the actions of the former U.S. President's administration Barack Obama during the 2016 elections. About this NBC News reported a high-ranking official of the administration Donald Trump.

The investigation should determine whether Obama administration officials may have violated federal law in assessing Russia's actions during the 2016 presidential election.

A senior Trump administration official said that there is no exact schedule for the grand jury and that it could take months for the case to begin.

The official also stated that the letter, signed by Bondi, instructed an unnamed federal prosecutor to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury to secure potential federal indictments.

However, the letter does not say what charges will be brought, whom the grand jury will investigate, or where it will meet.

The initiative became public following a statement by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who in July at a White House briefing accused certain Obama-era officials of "treasonous collusion" against then-presidential candidate Trump.

At the same time, former representatives of the US Department of Justice and National Security criticized the initiative, calling it a "dangerous political move" and "an attempt to divert attention from other scandals," including the Jeffrey Epstein case, the publication notes.