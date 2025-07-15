The US Senate has postponed a bill on tough sanctions against Russia

The imposition of sanctions was called off due to Trump's threat to increase trade tariffs on the aggressor country and its partners unilaterally

John Thune (Photo: SHAWN THEW/EPA)

U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune will not push forward a bill proposing tough sanctions against Russia, which was proposed by senators. Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. About this reports Politico.

Tung explained the refusal to consider the bill by the fact that the President of the United States... Donald Trump announced readiness to increase trade tariffs for the aggressor country and its partners if an agreement is not reached with the Russian dictator. By Vladimir Putin, independently.

"It seems that the president is now trying to do something about this on his own," said Thune.

At the same time, he said that the Graham-Blumenthal bill could be passed at any moment.

"If at some point the president decides that it makes sense and will add value and leverage that he needs in these negotiations, then we will do it. We will be ready," he said.