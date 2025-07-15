The US Senate has postponed a bill on tough sanctions against Russia
U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune will not push forward a bill proposing tough sanctions against Russia, which was proposed by senators. Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. About this reports Politico.
Tung explained the refusal to consider the bill by the fact that the President of the United States... Donald Trump announced readiness to increase trade tariffs for the aggressor country and its partners if an agreement is not reached with the Russian dictator. By Vladimir Putin, independently.
"It seems that the president is now trying to do something about this on his own," said Thune.
At the same time, he said that the Graham-Blumenthal bill could be passed at any moment.
"If at some point the president decides that it makes sense and will add value and leverage that he needs in these negotiations, then we will do it. We will be ready," he said.
- On Monday, July 14, Trump threatened to introduce "secondary tariffs" of up to 100% for countries that still trade with Russia, and also announced the supply of new weapons to Ukraine.
- The Washington Post reported / announced / notified / informed / saidthat the US president decided to escalate the conflict with Putin due to the Russian dictator's disrespect, as well as the proven effectiveness of American weapons and the forceful option of forcing peace, as demonstrated in Iran.
