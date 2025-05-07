The US wants direct talks between Ukraine and Russia. They say the latter demands "too much"
The United States believes that Russia has "too many" demands to end the war against Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance said during the Munich Leaders' Meeting in Washington, noting that the next step should be direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
"What I will say is that now the Russians are demanding a certain set of conditions, certain concessions to end the conflict. We believe that they are demanding too much," he said .
At the same time, Vance does not believe that Russia does not want to end the war and reach a peace agreement with Ukraine.
According to the vice president, Ukrainians have also conveyed their demands to the U.S. And now, according to Washington, there is a "big gap" between Kyiv and Moscow. He noted that both countries "annoy" the United States because "they hate each other so much that when you have an hour-long conversation with one of the parties, the first half hour they just complain about some historical grievances.".
Vance believes that now Ukraine and Russia should hold direct talks.
"The step that we want to take right now is for both Russians and Ukrainians to agree on some basic principles for the conversation," he concluded.
- On April 23, 2025, Vance said that a deal between Ukraine and Russia requires territorial concessions.
- On April 23, 2025, Vance said that a deal between Ukraine and Russia requires territorial concessions.

- On April 25, Trump said that Crimea will remain Russian and Zelenskyy allegedly understands this. In response, the Polish Foreign Minister recalled that it was the United States that convinced Ukraine not to fight for the peninsula.