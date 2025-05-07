The US wants direct talks between Ukraine and Russia. They say the latter demands "too much"

US Vice President says Washington is irritated with Kyiv and Moscow because they "hate each other so much"

JD Vance (Photo: ERA/FRANCIS CHUNG)

The United States believes that Russia has "too many" demands to end the war against Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance said during the Munich Leaders' Meeting in Washington, noting that the next step should be direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

"What I will say is that now the Russians are demanding a certain set of conditions, certain concessions to end the conflict. We believe that they are demanding too much," he said .

At the same time, Vance does not believe that Russia does not want to end the war and reach a peace agreement with Ukraine.

According to the vice president, Ukrainians have also conveyed their demands to the U.S. And now, according to Washington, there is a "big gap" between Kyiv and Moscow. He noted that both countries "annoy" the United States because "they hate each other so much that when you have an hour-long conversation with one of the parties, the first half hour they just complain about some historical grievances.".

Vance believes that now Ukraine and Russia should hold direct talks.

"The step that we want to take right now is for both Russians and Ukrainians to agree on some basic principles for the conversation," he concluded.