The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: State Tax Service)

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to nominate a new Prosecutor General. The current head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko , was approved for this position by a majority vote. This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the People's Deputy from Holos .

There were 321 MPs present in the hall during the voting. 273 MPs voted for Kravchenko's candidacy, five voted against, 23 abstained, and 20 did not vote.

On June 16, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk , announced that the parliament had received a proposal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

At the same time, three MPs told LIGA.net that they would still decide at faction meetings whether to support Kravchenko's appointment.

Kravchenko is a native of Severodonetsk and has a law degree from the Yaroslav the Wise National University of Law Academy of Ukraine.

Most of his professional career has been associated with the prosecutor's office – he worked in various departments, from Sevastopol to Lviv. In 2014-2015, he served as a military prosecutor in the ATO zone, in particular in Debaltseve and Artemivsk.

Later, he held senior positions in the military prosecutor's office and the specialized prosecutor's office in the military and defense sphere. Before his appointment to the executive branch, he held the position of head of the Buchanan District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region, which he headed from 2021 to 2023.

In 2023-2024, he was the head of the Kyiv Regional Administration. Since December 31, 2024, Kravchenko has headed the State Tax Service.