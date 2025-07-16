"The warnings are over". Israel strikes Syria's capital – video

The General Staff and the presidential palace were under attack

Clashes in the province of Suwayda (Illustrative photo: MOHAMMED AL RIFAI / EPA)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the warnings for Syria are over and now "painful blows will come". After that, explosions were heard in the capital Damascus, transmits the Times of Israel.

"The warnings for Damascus are over – now the painful blows will come. The IDF will continue to operate in Suweida to destroy the forces that attacked our friends until they retreat completely. Our brothers and friends in Israel, you can rely on the IDF to protect your brothers in Syria. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as defense minister, have made a commitment – and we will fulfill it," Katz wrote.

The Druze are an ethnic and religious community living in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Israel, and are allies of the latter. Suwayda is a province in southern Syria where Druze predominantly live. On July 13, clashes between Druze and Bedouin Arabs broke out in this region, leaving dozens dead. Later, Syrian government security forces joined the confrontation with the Druze, reported by Reuters.

On July 15, Israel decided to intervene in the conflict and the IDF announced about strikes on Syrian army equipment in Suwayda.

Now the Syrian capital Damascus is being hit as well. The strike on the country's General Staff was broadcast live on television.

"Painful blows have begun," the Israeli Defense Minister commented on the recording.

החלו המכות הכואבות pic.twitter.com/1kJFFXoiua - ישראל כ "ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 16, 2025

The Israeli army reported the attack struck the entrance to the Syrian Army General Staff building in Damascus.

Meanwhile, a video, allegedly from local television, of the moment of the strike is circulating on social media: several hits on the command building itself and the smoke columns afterwards are visible.

Strikes by the Israeli Air Force have now completely destroyed the Ministry of Defense and General Staff Headquarters in the Syrian capital of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/ANa5rG4JTz - OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 16, 2025

Syrian media also claim an air strike on the presidential palace, but the IDF has not yet confirmed this.

UPDATED. Israeli army confirmed strikes on the Syrian command and a "military target in the area of presidential palace."

The IDF is adding to these strikes:

The military said that from this headquarters, Syrian commanders directly supervise military operations and the deployment of troops in Suwayda.

The army confirmed that it continues to strike at the Syrian army in the southern province and added that it "remains prepared for various scenarios".

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reports on further strikes in southern Syria – during the day, tanks, rocket launchers, weapons and pickup trucks equipped with heavy machine guns heading for Suwayda were struck and continue to be struck.

Also, Israel decided strengthen its troops near the Syrian border.

"A short while ago, IDF troops identified dozens of suspects attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory from the area of Hader in Syria. IDF and Israeli Border Police forces are operating to prevent the infiltration and disperse the gathering," told in the army.

At the same time, the IDF adds, several Israeli civilians have illegally crossed the border into Syria, and the military is currently "operating to safely return" these people.