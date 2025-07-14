Russia keeps a limited amount of equipment in Syria, wants to influence the situation in two regions – HUR
As of July 2025, Russia maintains a limited amount of military equipment in Syria as the Kremlin tries to maintain its ability to influence the further course of events in the Middle East and Africa. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to a request from LIGA.net.
"Today, the Russian Federation keeps a limited amount of its military equipment on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, in particular, at Latakia International Airport (Khmeimim Air Base – Ed.), Al-Qamishli Airport and Tartus Port. This is due to the Kremlin's attempts to preserve its ability to influence the development of the situation in the Middle East and Africa," the ministry said.
Also, the DIU added, the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad in December 2014 significantly reduced the occupiers' ability to fully support the African Corps group (militants who replaced the Wagner terrorist group – Ed.).
Because of this, Moscow has prioritized the use of the Gulf of Guinea seaports in Africa, and today the main channels of supplying militants on the continent are organized through Libya, intelligence explained.
The GUR also reported LIGA.net that the amount of resources Russia receives from African countries has not decreased – on the contrary, the occupiers are working even harder to increase their number.
- In December 2024, the new Syrian government stated that there was no place for the Russian presence in Syria and that Moscow should reconsider its presence in the country. Western media reported on negotiations between the new government and the Kremlin. However, despite the withdrawal of some equipment, Russia's presence in Syria is still present.
- On July 12, military intelligence reported that Russia is trying to sell so-called red mercury in Syria, a fictitious "dangerous chemical" that it allegedly "bought" from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
Comments (0)