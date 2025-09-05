"There will be more". There are 1,000,000 bachelors, masters and postgraduate students in Ukraine

There are more than 760,000 bachelor's degree students in Ukraine – the highest number in the country

There are about 1,000,000 undergraduate and graduate students in Ukraine, and this number will increase as the 2025 admission campaign is still ongoing. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"In total, about 1,000,000 people are enrolled in the higher education system (bachelors, masters, and postgraduate students). The 2025 admission process lasts until October 20, so the number of students will continue to grow," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Education also provided the following details:

→ there are more than 760,000 bachelor's degree students in Ukraine as of September 1, 2025 – the highest number in the country; it includes students of 1-4 years of study and all courses of medical, veterinary and pharmaceutical specialization (medical masters);

→ the admission campaign continues, but as of September 4, 184,000 freshmen have already been enrolled (excluding enrollment in military and other specialized institutions, which are not disclosed);

→ entry continues for master's degree – there are 30,000 new students enrolled on the state budget, contractors must be enrolled by September 30;

→ taking into account the number of electronic offices and e-applications, MES expects to enroll up to 100,000 masters in 2025 (the number is the same as last year);

→ the application process for postgraduate programs started on September 3, so the number of new graduate students is not yet known;

→ in 2025, 5000 state-funded places for postgraduate students were allocated in higher education institutions (in 2024 there were 7000, in 2023 – 3019);

→ from 2024, admission to full-time postgraduate studies is possible only for state-funded places (deferral from mobilization is granted by full-time only), and other forms of education (e.g., part-time) are limited by the number of places;

→ the exact number of postgraduate students is "quite dynamic" as universities "do not always promptly" provide information on withdrawals and the number of students at this level.