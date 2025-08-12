"There was an idea of a winter admission campaign". Zelensky ordered to simplify the conditions of admission to universities

Proposals to facilitate admission to universities are currently being developed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to simplify the conditions for entering Ukrainian higher education institutions. He made the statement during the Youth Here Youth Forum, reports Novyny.LIVE.

Zelenskyy says there are many difficulties in wartime, including in the issue of university admission.

"And we all saw what happened this summer. That's why I instructed the government to simplify the conditions for entering Ukrainian universities. There was an idea, in particular, of a winter admission campaign, so that people would not have to wait a year if they failed to get in the summer for some reason," the president said.

He added that there were other proposals, but "we need to look at everything carefully and give proper answers".

On August 8, Zelensky called on Tusk to help Ukrainian youth after Poland adopted changes for foreign students.

Lawyer Vakulina told LIGA.net what changes await foreign applicants in Poland.