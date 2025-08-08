Changes for foreign students in Poland. Zelensky calls on Tusk to help Ukrainian youth

In 2025, Poland introduced a quota for the number of foreign students and set new requirements for applicants

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to help Ukrainian youth after the country adopted changes for foreign students. This was reported by the Presidential Office following Zelensky's phone conversation with Tusk.

The parties discussed regulatory changes in Poland that affected Ukrainian students and applicants.

"During such a war, difficulties for children and students are especially painful. I asked Donald to consider this situation, to help Ukrainian youth," Zelensky wrote.

In 2025, the rules for admission of foreign citizens to Polish educational institutions were changed. Attorney Valeriia Vakulina told LIGA.net that in order to become a student of a Polish university, an applicant must submit additional documents to the admission committee, including:

→ a written certificate issued by the director of NAVA confirming a foreign educational document that gives the right to enroll in training;

→ certificate of knowledge of Polish (or other chosen language of study) not lower than B2 level.

A quota for the number of foreign students was also introduced. Their percentage in the respective academic year cannot exceed 50% of the total number of students in the institution. A higher education institution with a share of foreign students exceeding 50% is not allowed to admit foreigners until this figure is reduced to the established level.