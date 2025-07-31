The Council allowed mobilized and contract servicemen up to 25 years old to study while serving

Students who are in the military have also been granted the right to "educational" leave

Illustrative photo: Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 13235, which strengthens the right to education for young people who joined the ranks of the Defense Forces under contract or by call-up during mobilization. This was reported by a member of parliament (faction... Voice) Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal.

Bill / Draft law No. 13235 supported by 292 votes.

The document allows servicemen aged 18 to 25 who do not have higher education to study at any higher education institution without leaving their service. The rule applies to young people who entered service under contract or by call-up during mobilization, but does not apply to those undergoing basic training.

This category of military personnel is also entitled to leave for training purposes.

In addition, students-servicemen under 25 years of age who decide to take a break from their studies are guaranteed to retain their place in the institution and receive a scholarship upon resumption.

The law takes effect the day after its publication.