'They show the difficult situation the Russians have on the front': Polish PM on Putin's threats

Polish PM dismisses Russian dictator's claim that Russia would attack NATO if Alliance allows Ukraine long-range strikes on Russia

Donald Tusk (Photo by ERA)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the latest threats of escalation from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only indicate "the difficult situation the Russians have on the front," according to The Guardian.

Putin claimed that any use of long-range Western weapons on Russian territory would allegedly lead to a war between NATO and Russia.

Tusk rejected this claim, noting that Putin's words should not be given undue importance.

"It is necessary to take all events in Ukraine and on the Ukrainian-Russian front very seriously, but I would not attach excessive importance to the latest statements from President Putin. They rather show the difficult situation the Russians have on the front," the Polish Prime Minister said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded earlier to the Russian dictator's statement. He stressed that it was Russia that was the initiator of the war and that Ukraine had the right to self-defense.

