'This century is being shaped right now': Zelenskyy congratulates Trump on inauguration

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration. "Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges. President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

According to the Ukrainian president, it is now being determined what this century will be like, "and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not those who want us to fail." Zelenskyy wished Trump success and stated he looks forward to future cooperation.

On January 20, 2025, Trump officially took the oath of office and became the 47th U.S. President. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Capitol.

Prior to this, incumbent U.S. Vice President JD Vance took his oath.