Trump's NSA nominee names three key points for ending war in Ukraine

Michael Waltz noted that Donald Trump has made it clear that he is determined to end the full-scale war in Ukraine

Mike Waltz (Photo: EPA)

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming to end the full-scale war in Ukraine, but the details of a potential deal remain unclear, according to national security adviser nominee Mike Waltz in an interview with CBS News.

"I'm not going to get ahead of all of those things, but I'll tell you the key- the key pieces of it. Number one, who do we get to the table? Number two, how do we drive them to the table? And then three, what are the frameworks of a deal?" Waltz said.

He noted that ending Russian aggression against Ukraine is a goal shared not only by Trump but also by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, according to Waltz, has expressed readiness to work with the new U.S. presidential team to stop the full-scale war.

Waltz described the situation on the Ukrainian front as a "World War One trench warfare" and a "meat grinder of people running across these open fields," but with the consequences escalating towards a Third World War.

He highlighted that the full-scale war continues to expand, with North Korea now involved, sending "tens of thousands" of its soldiers. Against this backdrop, South Korea's concerns have intensified, with the country, according to Waltz, talking about "getting involved in some way."

"This conflict needs to end, and President Trump has been very clear about that and is determined to do it," Waltz concluded.

International reactions

On January 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that he does not believe the U.S. will stop supporting Ukraine after Trump's inauguration.

On the same day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Trump and his team would help Ukraine secure a good peace deal.

On January 20, CNN reported that Trump has tasked his aides with organizing a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.