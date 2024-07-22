"This is a game played by two." ZSU spokesman discusses heat's impact on battles

Lykhoviy says that when possible, the Ukrainian military eagerly uses incendiary shells against the enemy

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Heat affects the course of combat operations, as high temperatures make the grass more flammable during shelling, but "this is a game played by two," Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesperson for the Tavria operational-strategic group, said during a TV marathon.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

He noted that the abnormal heat affects both sides, creating discomfort. However, winter and low temperatures are much worse, as soldiers need to find ways to keep warm, potentially exposing themselves to the enemy through thermal radiation.

Currently, the military needs a lot of water, and due to complicated logistics, they sometimes have to deliver it by drones.

"Additionally, of course, grass burns more easily. Dry vegetation catches fire from incoming shells, which also doesn't make things comfortable for servicemen. But, I'll emphasize again: this is a game played by two. When it's possible to ignite the enemy with incendiary shells, our military does so eagerly," he said.

The most active areas of the front in the Tavria sector are currently the Robotyne area and the section near the settlement of Krynky, Lykhoviy said.

Read also: Another 100,000 artillery rounds to be delivered to Ukraine in July-August under Czech initiative